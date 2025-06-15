403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran: Shiraz Military Facility's Fire Due To Israeli Occupation Sabotage
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Iranian media reported on Sunday, that a fire broke out at a military electronics factory in Shiraz city, southern Iran, due to a sabotage operation carried out the Israeli occupation military.
Iranian Tasnim News Agency stated that one of the military centers in Shiraz was targeted by a projectile, adding that the attack was carried out by the Israeli occupation.
The agency noted that the relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, added that "so far, no reports of casualties have been received."
Since early Friday morning, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under a wide-scale attack launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran announced the killing of several Iranian senior officials, in addition to the targeting of vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country. (end)
mw
Iranian Tasnim News Agency stated that one of the military centers in Shiraz was targeted by a projectile, adding that the attack was carried out by the Israeli occupation.
The agency noted that the relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, added that "so far, no reports of casualties have been received."
Since early Friday morning, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under a wide-scale attack launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran announced the killing of several Iranian senior officials, in addition to the targeting of vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment