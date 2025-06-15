Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran: Shiraz Military Facility's Fire Due To Israeli Occupation Sabotage


2025-06-15 07:03:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Iranian media reported on Sunday, that a fire broke out at a military electronics factory in Shiraz city, southern Iran, due to a sabotage operation carried out the Israeli occupation military.
Iranian Tasnim News Agency stated that one of the military centers in Shiraz was targeted by a projectile, adding that the attack was carried out by the Israeli occupation.
The agency noted that the relevant authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, added that "so far, no reports of casualties have been received."
Since early Friday morning, the capital Tehran and other Iranian cities have been under a wide-scale attack launched by Israeli occupation forces.
Iran announced the killing of several Iranian senior officials, in addition to the targeting of vital nuclear facilities and residential areas in the country. (end)
