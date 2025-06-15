South Korea Calls For 'Restraint' From Both Sides In Israel-Iran Conflict
"We are opposed to military confrontation or escalation of tensions, and have urged restraint by all involved parties," a presidential official said when asked about the ongoing military conflict between the two Middle Eastern countries.
"We intend to approach the Group of Seven (G7) summit with that position in mind."
The official's remarks came in connection with President Lee Jae-myung's planned attendance at the G7 summit, set to be held in Canada from Sunday to Tuesday (local time), Yonhap news agency reported.
The official said there was the possibility of the matter being discussed as an official agenda item of the summit, but that it will likely be discussed in a limited manner during an expanded G7 session.
Earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry issued special travel advisories for Israel and parts of Iran.
"We express serious concerns over the sharp rise in tensions in the Middle East following Israel's attacks on Iran and strongly condemn all actions that destabilise the region," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement. "The South Korean government urges all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to help de-escalate the situation."
