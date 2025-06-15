Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bannon calls for ‘America first’

2025-06-15 06:15:55
(MENAFN) Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon contends that the United States should advance its own objectives instead of those of Israel, cautioning that the latest escalation in the Middle East might pull Washington into open conflict with Iran.

In an interview with the media on Saturday, Bannon argued that Washington’s priorities and those of its closest regional ally do not perfectly coincide in the current crisis.

“They [the Israelis] are Israel First; we need to always be America First,” he said.

Pressed on whether he worries the United States could be dragged into war against Tehran, the former Trump strategist replied he was “very much” concerned about that prospect.

Before dawn on Friday, Israel’s armed forces mounted a large scale offensive inside Iran, hitting nuclear complexes and defense installations across the country while carrying out precision strikes that eliminated a number of high ranking commanders and notable atomic scientists.

West Jerusalem insists the operation was a preventive move meant to halt Tehran’s supposedly imminent production of a nuclear weapon.

