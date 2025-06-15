403
Netanyahu Implores Iranians to Revolt
(MENAFN) Israel’s premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, has implored the Iranian populace to depose its leadership after unparalleled hostilities flared between the two nations on Friday.
Only hours beforehand, Israeli warplanes had struck nuclear and military installations across Iran—most notably a uranium enrichment complex near Natanz—killing several senior commanders and atomic scientists.
Tehran retaliated with volleys of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, some of which slammed into Tel Aviv.
In a televised address, Netanyahu proclaimed: “The time has come for you to unite around your flag and your historic legacy by standing up for your freedom from an evil and oppressive regime. It has never been weaker.”
He urged further action, declaring: “This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard.”
The Israeli leader reiterated that Operation Rising Lion sought to eradicate “both the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat to Israel.”
Iran denounced the raids as outright aggression and vowed “severe punishment” in response.
