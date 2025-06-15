403
Liverpool Finalizes Major Deal to Secure Florian Wirtz
(MENAFN) Liverpool has finalized an agreement to acquire Bayer Leverkusen’s forward Florian Wirtz for a base fee of £100 million ($136 million), with additional clauses that could raise the total to £116 million. These add-ons are contingent upon Liverpool clinching titles during Wirtz’s tenure at Anfield.
Should all conditions be met, Wirtz’s transfer would surpass Chelsea’s recent high-profile signings, edging past Moises Caicedo’s potential £115 million move from Brighton and Enzo Fernandez’s £107 million acquisition from Benfica.
Despite interest from Manchester City, the escalating cost reportedly cooled their pursuit. Meanwhile, Wirtz is said to favor a move to the Premier League over a transfer to Bayern Munich.
The 22-year-old forward is expected to finalize personal terms and successfully complete a medical exam soon, with the deal likely to be wrapped up by next week.
Wirtz arrives at Liverpool after an impressive record of 57 goals in 197 club appearances and seven goals in 31 matches for the German national team. In the previous season, he tallied 10 goals and 12 assists across 31 Bundesliga matches, helping Bayer Leverkusen secure second place. He also netted six goals in nine Champions League fixtures.
This signing marks Liverpool’s second major transfer from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, following the acquisition of right back Jeremie Frimpong for £34 million. Frimpong is expected to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently moved to Real Madrid.
Additionally, Liverpool is eyeing Bournemouth’s left back Milos Kerkez as part of their ongoing efforts to bolster the squad that secured last season’s Premier League crown.
