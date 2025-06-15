403
Russia delivers additional 1,200 bodies of soldiers to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia has delivered the remains of 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev, with both sides confirming the transfer on Friday. Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced that the bodies will undergo examination to verify their identities. Russian MP Shamsail Saraliev, part of the parliamentary group coordinating the Ukraine military operation, also confirmed the handover to local media.
Footage from an undisclosed location shows the bodies arriving by train in refrigerated containers, then being transferred to a Ukrainian freight train. Russian media reported that Moscow did not receive any fallen soldiers from Ukraine in this exchange.
This follows a similar transfer on Wednesday when Russia returned 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen and received 27 in return, according to Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow’s lead negotiator with Kiev.
Earlier in the month, Russia agreed in Istanbul to return over 6,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers. However, the process has faced delays, with Moscow accusing Ukraine of postponing acceptance of the remains without notice. Medinsky noted that while Russia delivered the first batch promptly, Ukrainian representatives were initially absent due to a rescheduled meeting.
Besides exchanging the remains of the deceased, Russia and Ukraine have also agreed to prisoner swaps focusing on seriously wounded, ill captives, and those under 25 years old. Three prisoner exchanges have taken place in the past week, though exact numbers were not disclosed. Medinsky said each side expects to return around 1,200 soldiers in ongoing swaps.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine has struggled to keep up with the agreed daily exchange schedule, stating that Kiev is not prepared to conduct swaps as swiftly as planned.
