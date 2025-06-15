403
Iran strikes Israel
(MENAFN) Videos have emerged online depicting the Iranian missile barrage targeting Israel, launched in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on multiple Iranian military and nuclear sites earlier on Friday.
Social media clips show numerous missiles soaring across the night sky over regions including Galilee and Tel Aviv. Iranian media reported that Tehran fired “hundreds” of projectiles in several waves. Tel Aviv appears to have been a primary target, with footage showing Israeli air defenses actively engaging incoming missiles.
One video allegedly captures an Iranian missile hitting near an Israeli air defense site just before an interception missile was launched. Reports from the Times of Israel indicate that at least seven locations in Tel Aviv were struck, injuring at least five people. The city’s sky lit up with Iranian missiles and Israeli interception efforts. Some videos also show damage to buildings, though the authenticity of these clips has not been independently verified.
The Iranian missile strikes came after Israel launched a series of air raids across Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear and military facilities. Iranian officials confirmed the deaths of Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. Other senior commanders and nuclear scientists were also reportedly killed. Tehran condemned the attacks as “blatant aggression” and promised a severe retaliation.
