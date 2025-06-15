403
Iran launches ballistic missile wave at Israel
(MENAFN) Iran has launched a large-scale retaliatory missile assault against Israel late Friday, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles, according to Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the incoming barrage and instructed citizens to seek shelter and remain there until further notice, emphasizing the importance of following official safety directives. A second wave of missiles followed shortly after the initial strike, with the IDF warning the public not to share locations or footage of the impacts, explaining that many explosions heard were from missile interceptions or debris.
The IRGC named the operation “True Promise III,” framing it as a decisive and precise response targeting dozens of Israeli military sites and airbases. Videos circulating online show multiple missiles flying over Israel, with Tel Aviv appearing to be a key target. Footage also shows Israeli anti-aircraft defenses engaging the incoming missiles, although some projectiles reportedly penetrated the defenses.
This missile barrage was a response to a major Israeli air offensive launched earlier on Friday, called Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. The strikes killed several senior Iranian commanders, including IRGC leader Hossein Salami, Deputy Army Chief Gholam Ali Rashid, and multiple top nuclear scientists, along with significant damage to Iran’s air force command.
