403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Envoy Sees Peace Potential in Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, who serves as a special envoy for United States Leader Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict could be achievable.
He proposed investigating how the proposals submitted by both Kiev and Moscow might be brought into alignment in a conclusive accord aimed at halting the hostilities.
In recent negotiations held earlier this month, officials from Russia and Ukraine traded preliminary memorandums outlining a prospective path toward a peace settlement.
The Russian document outlines conditions that include Ukraine acknowledging the annexation of five regions that held referendums and voted to join Russia, pulling its troops from those areas, adopting a stance of non-alignment, and scaling back its military forces.
Ukraine outright rejected the proposal, labeling it “an ultimatum.”
The Ukrainian side refused to consider surrendering any territory or agreeing to neutrality, and instead insisted on a complete and unconditional ceasefire lasting 30 days.
Kellogg, who has been responsible for managing the documents exchanged between the two nations, explained that his team compiled what they refer to as “term sheets.”
These papers represent a conceptual framework for what a peace resolution might look like.
He noted that the team initially examined Ukraine’s version before reviewing the Russian one.
Afterward, the two were merged in an effort to determine areas where their respective positions might converge in a possible final agreement.
He proposed investigating how the proposals submitted by both Kiev and Moscow might be brought into alignment in a conclusive accord aimed at halting the hostilities.
In recent negotiations held earlier this month, officials from Russia and Ukraine traded preliminary memorandums outlining a prospective path toward a peace settlement.
The Russian document outlines conditions that include Ukraine acknowledging the annexation of five regions that held referendums and voted to join Russia, pulling its troops from those areas, adopting a stance of non-alignment, and scaling back its military forces.
Ukraine outright rejected the proposal, labeling it “an ultimatum.”
The Ukrainian side refused to consider surrendering any territory or agreeing to neutrality, and instead insisted on a complete and unconditional ceasefire lasting 30 days.
Kellogg, who has been responsible for managing the documents exchanged between the two nations, explained that his team compiled what they refer to as “term sheets.”
These papers represent a conceptual framework for what a peace resolution might look like.
He noted that the team initially examined Ukraine’s version before reviewing the Russian one.
Afterward, the two were merged in an effort to determine areas where their respective positions might converge in a possible final agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment