S. Korea Suspends Operations of KF-16 Jets After Crash in Alaska

2025-06-15 05:46:45
(MENAFN) South Korea has temporarily suspended operations of its KF-16 fighter jets following an accident during joint air exercises with the United States in Alaska, according to a local news agency, which quoted the South Korean Air Force.

An investigation determined that the crash resulted from pilot error when the aircraft mistakenly tried to take off from a taxiway instead of the runway.

At a press briefing, an air force spokesperson confirmed that South Korea will remain engaged in the ongoing Red Flag Alaska drills, scheduled to conclude on June 27, stating, The air force has "determined that the cause of the accident was not a mechanical failure of the aircraft."

The mishap took place last week at Eielson Air Force Base during the Red Flag Alaska exercises. This year, Seoul deployed 11 aircraft to participate in the event.

Both pilots safely ejected from the twin-seat KF-16 at 9:02 a.m. South Korean time (0002 GMT) amid the emergency.

Following the incident, a 20-member South Korean team was dispatched to Alaska to investigate and carry out emergency repairs, working closely with American counterparts.

In a separate tragedy, a South Korean naval surveillance plane crashed domestically on May 29, resulting in the deaths of all four crew members onboard.

