Moscow states Israeli attacks on Iran ‘completely unprovoked’
(MENAFN) Russia’s envoy to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, denounced Israel’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them “completely unprovoked” and a violation of international law.
During an emergency Security Council meeting on Friday, Nebenzia said West Jerusalem was acting with a sense of impunity, supported by the West. The attacks, which struck Iran’s enrichment sites and eliminated several senior commanders and scientists, were described by Israel as a preventive move against Iran developing nuclear weapons.
Iran, insisting it has no nuclear ambitions, responded by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israeli territory. Nebenzia insisted the Israeli attack was meant to undermine US-Iran nuclear negotiations scheduled for Sunday — a diplomatic path Iran says has now been closed.
He condemned the attack as a “gross violation of the UN Charter” and stressed Iran’s “right to self-defense.” Nebenzia added that the US and its allies were fueling escalation by ignoring Israel’s actions and offering it political cover.
He also raised the alarm about the danger of a radiation leak from the strikes and insisted there can be “no military solution” to the dispute.
Iran’s representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, called the attack a “chilling aggression” and demanded the international community disarm Israel’s undeclared nuclear capabilities. Israeli envoy Danny Danon insisted Israel was acting in self-defense against a state threatening its survival and called on the Council to consider what might have happened if Iran had gotten nuclear weapons.
