403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minnesota Democrat killed along with her husband in ‘politically motivated’ murder
(MENAFN) A Minnesota state representative and her husband were killed in a “politically motivated” attack early Saturday, while another state senator and his wife were injured in a separate incident, authorities said.
The suspect, identified by sources as 57-year-old Vance Boelter — a private security worker with military training — is currently on the run, prompting a massive search across Hennepin County.
Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot at their home in Brooklyn Park, a Minneapolis suburb. Later, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot at their home in Champlin, about 5 miles away.
Police said the suspect appeared to be dressed to resemble a police officer and was driving a dark SUV with red-and-blue flashing lights. According to reports, when officers arrived at Hortman’s home, the suspect opened fire and then fled through the back of the residence following a brief shootout.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a manifesto that listed numerous lawmakers and officials, prompting police to notify those people and provide protective measures. Hennepin County was put under a temporary shelter-in-place order during the manhunt.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the killing “an act of targeted political violence” and pledged to bring the suspect to justice. President Donald Trump also condemned the attack and demanded that the suspect be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The suspect, identified by sources as 57-year-old Vance Boelter — a private security worker with military training — is currently on the run, prompting a massive search across Hennepin County.
Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot at their home in Brooklyn Park, a Minneapolis suburb. Later, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot at their home in Champlin, about 5 miles away.
Police said the suspect appeared to be dressed to resemble a police officer and was driving a dark SUV with red-and-blue flashing lights. According to reports, when officers arrived at Hortman’s home, the suspect opened fire and then fled through the back of the residence following a brief shootout.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a manifesto that listed numerous lawmakers and officials, prompting police to notify those people and provide protective measures. Hennepin County was put under a temporary shelter-in-place order during the manhunt.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the killing “an act of targeted political violence” and pledged to bring the suspect to justice. President Donald Trump also condemned the attack and demanded that the suspect be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment