PM Narendra Modi Extends Milad-Un-Nabi, Teachers Day Wishes To India: 'May Values Of Compassion, Service...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and Teachers Day. Milad-un-Nabi, also known by different names such as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif is being celebrated today. This day coincides with Teachers Day festivities which is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the birth anniversary of the country's second President and a renowned educationist - Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Extending heartfelt wishes, in a post on X, he stated,“Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!”

Commending the efforts of all hardworking mentors, in a post on X, he stated,“Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy #TeachersDay! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future. Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary.”