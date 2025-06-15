403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s President Launches Probe into Former President
(MENAFN) South Korea’s newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung has commissioned three independent investigators to examine allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol, focusing on a failed martial law attempt, corruption accusations linked to Yoon’s wife, and the 2023 drowning of a marine corporal.
According to a local news in Seoul, the presidential office informed the Democratic Party late Thursday night about the appointments, following the party’s recommendations.
Lee appointed Cho Eun-suk, previously acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to scrutinize charges related to Yoon’s unsuccessful martial law attempt, including accusations of insurrection and military mutiny.
Min Joong-ki, the former chief judge of Seoul Central District Court, will oversee the investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon Hee regarding allegations of corruption.
Lee Myeong-hyeon, formerly a senior official in the Defense Ministry’s prosecutors’ office, has been tasked with probing the investigation surrounding the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun. The corporal drowned during flood rescue operations in July 2023 amid reports that life vests were not provided, and Yoon faces accusations of interfering with the inquiry.
Yoon, ousted after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment in March, has rejected all charges leveled against him.
In a connected development, President Lee accepted the resignation of Oh Kwang-soo, his senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, following revelations of undisclosed real estate owned by Oh’s wife and a substantial loan allegedly taken out under a friend’s name, the news agency reported.
Oh, who had only been appointed five days prior, tendered his resignation Thursday. His exit represents the first senior-level departure from Lee’s administration since it began on June 4.
The senior civil affairs secretary plays a key role in vetting senior officials and overseeing law enforcement agencies.
According to a local news in Seoul, the presidential office informed the Democratic Party late Thursday night about the appointments, following the party’s recommendations.
Lee appointed Cho Eun-suk, previously acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to scrutinize charges related to Yoon’s unsuccessful martial law attempt, including accusations of insurrection and military mutiny.
Min Joong-ki, the former chief judge of Seoul Central District Court, will oversee the investigation into former First Lady Kim Keon Hee regarding allegations of corruption.
Lee Myeong-hyeon, formerly a senior official in the Defense Ministry’s prosecutors’ office, has been tasked with probing the investigation surrounding the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun. The corporal drowned during flood rescue operations in July 2023 amid reports that life vests were not provided, and Yoon faces accusations of interfering with the inquiry.
Yoon, ousted after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment in March, has rejected all charges leveled against him.
In a connected development, President Lee accepted the resignation of Oh Kwang-soo, his senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, following revelations of undisclosed real estate owned by Oh’s wife and a substantial loan allegedly taken out under a friend’s name, the news agency reported.
Oh, who had only been appointed five days prior, tendered his resignation Thursday. His exit represents the first senior-level departure from Lee’s administration since it began on June 4.
The senior civil affairs secretary plays a key role in vetting senior officials and overseeing law enforcement agencies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment