403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli attack on oil depot in Tehran suburb causes great fire
(MENAFN) Israel struck an oil depot in Shahran, a suburb northwest of Tehran, adding to the ongoing exchange of attacks between the two adversaries on Saturday and Sunday.
Footage from the scene shows large flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, while Iran’s Oil Ministry said firefighters and emergency crews were rushed to control the blaze.
The attack came a day after Israeli warplanes struck military and nuclear sites across Iran, including a key enrichment facility in Natanz. Reports say several high-profile commanders and veteran nuclear experts were killed in the operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the attacks were meant to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran condemned the strikes as unjustified and responded by launching a barrage of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel, describing the attack as “a declaration of war.”
Footage from the scene shows large flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, while Iran’s Oil Ministry said firefighters and emergency crews were rushed to control the blaze.
The attack came a day after Israeli warplanes struck military and nuclear sites across Iran, including a key enrichment facility in Natanz. Reports say several high-profile commanders and veteran nuclear experts were killed in the operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the attacks were meant to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran condemned the strikes as unjustified and responded by launching a barrage of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel, describing the attack as “a declaration of war.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment