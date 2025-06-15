Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli attack on oil depot in Tehran suburb causes great fire

Israeli attack on oil depot in Tehran suburb causes great fire


2025-06-15 05:35:20
(MENAFN) Israel struck an oil depot in Shahran, a suburb northwest of Tehran, adding to the ongoing exchange of attacks between the two adversaries on Saturday and Sunday.

Footage from the scene shows large flames and thick black smoke billowing into the sky, while Iran’s Oil Ministry said firefighters and emergency crews were rushed to control the blaze.

The attack came a day after Israeli warplanes struck military and nuclear sites across Iran, including a key enrichment facility in Natanz. Reports say several high-profile commanders and veteran nuclear experts were killed in the operations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the attacks were meant to keep Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran condemned the strikes as unjustified and responded by launching a barrage of kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel, describing the attack as “a declaration of war.”

MENAFN15062025000045015687ID1109675948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search