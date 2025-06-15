403
Iran Shoots Down Three Israeli Drones Over Qom Province
(MENAFN) Iranian air defense units successfully brought down three Israeli drones in the skies above Qom province on Saturday, the Crisis Management Center in Qom reported, as tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv escalate sharply.
According to the center’s statement, the unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Qom, a province notable for housing the Fordo nuclear facility—a site Israel has publicly identified as a target in its recent air assault campaign.
Since early Friday, Israel has carried out a series of strikes within Iranian borders, focusing on nuclear and missile installations. These operations have led to the deaths of senior military officials and scientists, intensifying the conflict between the two nations.
The ongoing barrage has so far claimed at least 78 lives and wounded approximately 320 individuals, figures confirmed earlier by Iran's envoy to the United Nations.
