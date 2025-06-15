403
Unexploded Device Claims Life of Teenage Boy in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) A tragic accident in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province has claimed the life of a teenage boy and seriously injured his two siblings after an unexploded ordnance detonated, the provincial police office announced Sunday.
The incident occurred in Kama district when the boy and his two younger siblings discovered an object resembling a toy. While playing with it, the device unexpectedly exploded, instantly killing the teenage boy and wounding his brother and sister, according to the police statement.
Though no additional specifics were shared, the authorities strongly advised residents to avoid handling suspicious items and to promptly report any such findings to law enforcement within the province.
This heartbreaking event closely follows a similar tragedy in neighboring Paktia province last week, where a child lost their life and four others suffered injuries from a comparable explosion.
Afghanistan, emerging from decades of conflict, remains heavily affected by landmines and unexploded explosives. Every month, scores of civilians—especially children—face deadly or crippling harm due to remnants of over forty years of war.
