Shooting spree at anti-Trump rally critically injures male

2025-06-15 05:24:20
(MENAFN) One person was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during a protest against US President Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening. According to police, a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that the incident unfolded on State Street near the Liberty Sky apartment building. Videos from the scene show panic spreading through the crowd as shots were fired.

The injured person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. “We have a person of interest in custody,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a statement. Photos and video footage circulated on social media show officers detaining a suspect dressed in black.

The “No Kings” marches were held across the US to protest Trump’s tough immigration policy and his deployment of the National Guard and active-duty Marines during unrest in Los Angeles following a series of immigration raids. The rallies fell on the 250th anniversary of the US Army's founding, as well as Trump’s 79th birthday.

Earlier in the day, a man in Virginia was arrested after recklessly driving his SUV into a crowd of protesters, striking at least one person.

