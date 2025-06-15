403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting spree at anti-Trump rally critically injures male
(MENAFN) One person was left in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during a protest against US President Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening. According to police, a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that the incident unfolded on State Street near the Liberty Sky apartment building. Videos from the scene show panic spreading through the crowd as shots were fired.
The injured person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. “We have a person of interest in custody,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a statement. Photos and video footage circulated on social media show officers detaining a suspect dressed in black.
The “No Kings” marches were held across the US to protest Trump’s tough immigration policy and his deployment of the National Guard and active-duty Marines during unrest in Los Angeles following a series of immigration raids. The rallies fell on the 250th anniversary of the US Army's founding, as well as Trump’s 79th birthday.
Earlier in the day, a man in Virginia was arrested after recklessly driving his SUV into a crowd of protesters, striking at least one person.
The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that the incident unfolded on State Street near the Liberty Sky apartment building. Videos from the scene show panic spreading through the crowd as shots were fired.
The injured person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. “We have a person of interest in custody,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a statement. Photos and video footage circulated on social media show officers detaining a suspect dressed in black.
The “No Kings” marches were held across the US to protest Trump’s tough immigration policy and his deployment of the National Guard and active-duty Marines during unrest in Los Angeles following a series of immigration raids. The rallies fell on the 250th anniversary of the US Army's founding, as well as Trump’s 79th birthday.
Earlier in the day, a man in Virginia was arrested after recklessly driving his SUV into a crowd of protesters, striking at least one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment