Media Says Israel Urged U.S. to Join Strikes Against Iran
(MENAFN) West Jerusalem has formally requested U.S. involvement in its military efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities, according to two Israeli sources cited by a news agency.
Recent Israeli air raids have targeted multiple above-ground Iranian facilities, including key sites in Natanz and Esfahan, as confirmed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi.
Israel has framed these strikes as a preemptive measure aimed at halting Tehran’s potential development of nuclear weapons—claims Tehran consistently denies.
Grossi further revealed that Iran informed the agency about an attack on the Fordow enrichment plant near Qom, a site heavily secured deep within a mountain. However, no substantial damage appears to have occurred there.
The news agency reports that Israel currently lacks the specialized bunker-busting munitions and long-range bombers necessary to neutralize Fordow. By contrast, the U.S. possesses both capabilities and maintains forces within striking distance of Iran.
Israeli officials reportedly view the continued operation of Fordow post-strikes as a failure to fully achieve their objective of eradicating Iran’s nuclear program.
An Israeli official stated to the news agency that the U.S. might join the campaign, citing President Donald Trump’s recent conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, during which Trump would consider it “if necessary.” However, the White House has denied any intention to participate.
Another American source confirmed Israel’s request but maintained that the Trump administration has no plans to engage militarily.
While Washington has distanced itself from direct involvement, officials caution that even limited Israeli strikes could escalate and drag the U.S. into conflict. White House representatives have stressed that it would be illegitimate for Iran to retaliate against American forces.
