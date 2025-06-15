Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 2
|
5,637 manat ($3,315)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
5,716 manat ($3,362)
|
June 10
|
5,621 manat ($3,310)
|
June 4
|
5,703 manat ($3,354)
|
June 11
|
5,681 manat ($3,340)
|
June 5
|
5,726 manat ($3,368)
|
June 12
|
5,727 manat ($3,370)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,695 manat ($3,350)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,713 manat ($3,360)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5 manat, or $0.3 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.9 manat, or $36, which is 6.9 percent, or four manat ($2.3), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 2
|
56.2 manat ($33)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
58.1 manat ($34.1)
|
June 10
|
62 manat ($36.47)
|
June 4
|
58.5 manat ($34.4)
|
June 11
|
62.2 manat ($36.6)
|
June 5
|
58.6 manat ($34.4)
|
June 12
|
61.7 manat ($36.3)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
61.56 manat ($36.2)
|
Average weekly rate
|
57.8 manat ($34)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.9 manat ($36)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 99.8 manat, or $58.7 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,133 manat ($1,250) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 2
|
1,792 manat ($1,054)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
1,815 manat ($1,067)
|
June 10
|
2,080 manat ($1,220)
|
June 4
|
1,843 manat ($1,084)
|
June 11
|
2,106 manat ($1,240)
|
June 5
|
1,867 manat ($1,098)
|
June 12
|
2,166 manat ($1,270)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
2,180 manat ($1,280)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,829 manat ($1,075)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,133 manat ($1,250)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 45.56 manat ($26.8), or 2.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium soared by 130.8 manat ($77), or 7.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,818 manat ($1,070).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 2
|
1,651 manat ($971.1)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
1,684 manat ($990.5)
|
June 10
|
1,837 manat ($1,080)
|
June 4
|
1,710 manat ($1,005)
|
June 11
|
1,824 manat ($1,005)
|
June 5
|
1,701 manat ($1,000)
|
June 12
|
1,818 manat ($1,070)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1,791 manat ($1,050)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,687 manat ($992.3)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,818 manat ($1,070)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 6-9, Eid al-Adha, as the dates fell on non-working days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment