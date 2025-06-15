403
British F-35 Fighter Aircraft Performs Emergency Landing in India
(MENAFN) A British F-35 fighter aircraft was forced to make an unscheduled landing in southern India on Saturday due to a fuel shortage, according to local media.
The aircraft reportedly touched down at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala after encountering critically low fuel levels.
Quoting unnamed sources, the media outlet noted the fighter jet is believed to have departed from an aircraft carrier before making the emergency stop.
In response to the pilot's request, airport officials promptly declared an emergency to facilitate a safe landing.
“The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally,” the report quoted sources as saying.
“The aircraft is currently parked at the airport,” the media outlet added.
