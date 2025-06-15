403
Tucker Carlson criticizes Trump on Iran assault
(MENAFN) American journalist Tucker Carlson has sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s backing of Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, warning that it could lead to a full-scale war in the Middle East. The Israeli Defense Forces conducted strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets early Friday, prompting Iran to retaliate with drone and missile attacks against Israeli cities. This escalation jeopardizes ongoing nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran that Trump had helped restart earlier this year.
In what he called potentially his “final newsletter before all-out war,” Carlson, a prominent Trump supporter during the 2024 election, argued that the US is complicit in the conflict. He wrote that although American forces may not have directly carried out the strikes, years of US funding and arms supplies to Israel—and Trump’s own public endorsement—place the US at the center of the attack.
Carlson accused Washington of knowing the strikes were coming and aiding Israel’s actions. He dismissed claims by politicians who claim to prioritize “America First” but deny any US involvement.
On social media platform X, Carlson framed the conflict as a divide between “warmongers” and “peacemakers,” labeling Trump’s callers urging direct US military action against Iran as warmongers. He named conservative commentators Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, media owner Rupert Murdoch, and Republican donors Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson among those fueling war calls.
While the US State Department denied any role in the strikes, Trump confirmed prior knowledge and praised the operation as “excellent,” blaming Iran for the ongoing hostility and its refusal to accept his nuclear deal terms.
Iran’s envoy to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the US and Israel’s allies, saying they “share full responsibility for the consequences” of Israel’s attacks.
