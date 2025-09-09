Megastar Chiranjeevi To Make A Cameo In Nani's Paradise? Here's What We Know
Megastar Chiranjeevi is rumored to play a special cameo in Nani's upcoming big-budget film Paradise. The buzz has left fans excited about this powerful collaboration.
Natural Star Nani has teamed up once again with director Srikanth Odela for their upcoming biggie Paradise. After their successful collaboration on Dasara, this reunion has created sky-high expectations. The posters and teaser have already gone viral, and fans are buzzing that this could be another record-breaking film at the box office.
For years, Nani built his career around family dramas, youthful romances, and lighthearted entertainers. But with Dasara, he made a strong mass entry, while Hit 3 stormed the box office. Now, with Paradise, he looks set to cement his mass appeal even further.
Paradise is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner SLV Cinemas. With a budget crossing ₹100 crore, the movie is set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad. Reports suggest Nani may even play a dual role, adding another layer of excitement.
The first look poster showcased Nani in a rugged jadal avatar, grabbing instant attention. To recreate the old-world charm, the makers built a massive 30-acre slum set, while music for the film is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding star power to the soundtrack.
Adding to the frenzy, reports indicate that the makers wanted a big star for a special cameo. Rumors are strong that Megastar Chiranjeevi has agreed to appear in the film. Since Srikanth Odela is also set to direct Chiranjeevi in his next project, this collaboration seems highly likely.
Though the cameo is expected to be brief, Chiranjeevi's presence is sure to take the hype to the next level and attract an even wider audience.
Paradise is slated for a grand worldwide release on March 26, 2026, in eight languages. With Nani's rising mass image, Srikanth Odela's powerful storytelling, and the potential cameo from Chiranjeevi, industry insiders believe this movie has the potential to rewrite box office records.
