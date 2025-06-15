403
Putin makes phone conversations with Israeli Premier, Iranian leader
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone conversations with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel’s attack on Iran. The Israeli strikes, which targeted nuclear sites and military facilities, resulted in significant damage and the deaths of high-profile Iranian generals and nuclear scientists.
The Kremlin condemned the attack as a violation of the UN Charter and international law, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and de-escalation. Putin called for a return to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and offered Moscow’s readiness to help ease tensions and avoid further escalation, warning that the conflict could spiral into a regional crisis.
Meanwhile, Iran pledged retaliation for the attack and insisted it must have been authorized by the US. President Donald Trump, who described the strikes as “very successful,” said Iran failed to take advantage of an opportunity to resolve disputes through a nuclear deal.
