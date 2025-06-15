403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Iran to react to Israeli attacks in ‘near future’
(MENAFN) Iran plans to retaliate against Israel soon following a large-scale attack on its territory, Fars news agency reported, citing a security source. The agency, affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed Israeli reports that Iran had already launched a kamikaze drone attack, stating that these reports were false.
The Israeli assault — called Operation Rising Lion — struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, military bases, and key command centers, killing several high-profile figures, including IRGC commander Hossein Salami, army deputy chief Gholam Ali Rashid, and at least six nuclear scientists. Iran’s Air Force leadership was also reportedly hit during a meeting.
The attack followed a breakdown in US-Iran nuclear talks, which were slated to resume in Oman on Sunday. Iran insisted the assault could not have happened without US authorization. President Donald Trump confirmed that he was aware of the attack in advance and called it “very successful.” Nevertheless, Trump maintained hope for a diplomatic resolution, noting that Iran “has, perhaps, a second chance” to negotiate a deal.
The Israeli assault — called Operation Rising Lion — struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, military bases, and key command centers, killing several high-profile figures, including IRGC commander Hossein Salami, army deputy chief Gholam Ali Rashid, and at least six nuclear scientists. Iran’s Air Force leadership was also reportedly hit during a meeting.
The attack followed a breakdown in US-Iran nuclear talks, which were slated to resume in Oman on Sunday. Iran insisted the assault could not have happened without US authorization. President Donald Trump confirmed that he was aware of the attack in advance and called it “very successful.” Nevertheless, Trump maintained hope for a diplomatic resolution, noting that Iran “has, perhaps, a second chance” to negotiate a deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment