Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports Iran to react to Israeli attacks in ‘near future’

Media reports Iran to react to Israeli attacks in ‘near future’


2025-06-15 04:28:06
(MENAFN) Iran plans to retaliate against Israel soon following a large-scale attack on its territory, Fars news agency reported, citing a security source. The agency, affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed Israeli reports that Iran had already launched a kamikaze drone attack, stating that these reports were false.

The Israeli assault — called Operation Rising Lion — struck Iran’s nuclear facilities, military bases, and key command centers, killing several high-profile figures, including IRGC commander Hossein Salami, army deputy chief Gholam Ali Rashid, and at least six nuclear scientists. Iran’s Air Force leadership was also reportedly hit during a meeting.

The attack followed a breakdown in US-Iran nuclear talks, which were slated to resume in Oman on Sunday. Iran insisted the assault could not have happened without US authorization. President Donald Trump confirmed that he was aware of the attack in advance and called it “very successful.” Nevertheless, Trump maintained hope for a diplomatic resolution, noting that Iran “has, perhaps, a second chance” to negotiate a deal.

MENAFN15062025000045015687ID1109675760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search