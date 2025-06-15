Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kim Jong Un Commands Boosting Artillery Shell Production

2025-06-15 04:24:20
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed a substantial increase in manufacturing a newly developed artillery shell, as detailed by the country’s official media on Saturday.

While inspecting a weapons manufacturing plant on Friday, Kim underscored the necessity to "further expand and reinforce the production capacity" of the site.

According to a news agency, he urged for a reorganization of the manufacturing processes and greater use of automation to raise productivity and streamline operations.

Kim visited multiple departments within the facility—including the pressing, spinning, and assembly units—where he was updated on initiatives aimed at increasing capacity and upgrading equipment, with these developments planned to conclude by mid-2025.

He praised the factory for aligning with the ruling party's strategic plans, describing it as a model for North Korea’s ambition to turn its arms industry into a “world-class, advanced industry.” Kim also set forth fresh targets and standards for the facility to meet.

This push for heightened military production coincides with deepening defense cooperation between North Korea and Russia. A South Korean news agency reported that Pyongyang has dispatched nearly 15,000 soldiers to Russia since October to aid its military efforts in Ukraine.

Back in April, North Korea officially acknowledged for the first time that it had sent personnel under the terms of a joint defense agreement with Moscow.

