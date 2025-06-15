403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon director states Western war hawks lack strategy to defeat Russia
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that Western advocates who talk about Ukraine “defeating” Russia have no realistic plan to make it happen. Speaking to the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, Hegseth avoided directly naming Russia an adversary and remained non-committal on whether the US would allow Ukraine to surrender in order to bring peace.
He explained that the Trump administration is not pursuing a decisive Russian defeat or a Ukrainian capitulation, but a settlement that would be durable and realistic. “The situation we’re in was set in motion by the previous administration under Joe Biden, which entangled us in this conflict with promises to back Kiev for as long as it took to win. But nobody has presented me with a viable plan to push Russian troops out of those areas,” Hegseth said.
The Pentagon chief called on European allies to shoulder more responsibility for their own security and stressed that while the US supports peace in Ukraine, the country is not a NATO member and therefore not under the US umbrella of defense. Hegseth confirmed, however, that the US would respond if a NATO ally were to be attacked — a scenario which, in his view, “has not happened.”
Some Western officials have insisted Russia may attack NATO members once the conflict in Ukraine concludes. Moscow rejects these warnings as unfounded, framing them as a way to justify greater Western military spending and expansion. The Kremlin maintains it is ready for peace talks if NATO expansion and Western aid to Kiev are addressed in negotiations.
He explained that the Trump administration is not pursuing a decisive Russian defeat or a Ukrainian capitulation, but a settlement that would be durable and realistic. “The situation we’re in was set in motion by the previous administration under Joe Biden, which entangled us in this conflict with promises to back Kiev for as long as it took to win. But nobody has presented me with a viable plan to push Russian troops out of those areas,” Hegseth said.
The Pentagon chief called on European allies to shoulder more responsibility for their own security and stressed that while the US supports peace in Ukraine, the country is not a NATO member and therefore not under the US umbrella of defense. Hegseth confirmed, however, that the US would respond if a NATO ally were to be attacked — a scenario which, in his view, “has not happened.”
Some Western officials have insisted Russia may attack NATO members once the conflict in Ukraine concludes. Moscow rejects these warnings as unfounded, framing them as a way to justify greater Western military spending and expansion. The Kremlin maintains it is ready for peace talks if NATO expansion and Western aid to Kiev are addressed in negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment