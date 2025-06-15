Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump claims he gave Iran chance after chance

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Iran was given numerous opportunities to resolve its nuclear dispute through negotiations, adding that Israeli strikes followed Iran’s failure to respond to these overtures.

The Israeli military struck key sites across Iran early on Friday, killing several high-profile figures, including Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s army chief of staff. Some reports suggest additional senior officers and nuclear experts were also killed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump insisted the US repeatedly demanded Iran “just do it”—comply with its terms and avoid escalation. He stated that Iran chose to ignore these warnings, prompting the Israeli attack, supported by US-supplied weapons.

Despite this, Trump maintained there’s still a chance to avoid further escalation if Iran agrees to a deal. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once their Empire,” Trump said.

The US and Iran had previously held several rounds of talks in Oman, but negotiations fell through. Iran subsequently enriched its uranium to 60% purity, exceeding the 3.67% limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal — which fell apart after Trump withdrew the US in 2018.

