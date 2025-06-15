Israel Describes Iran as Battleground

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Saturday that Iran has now eclipsed Gaza as its chief arena of confrontation, as airstrikes multiply across Iranian territory.

Quoting a newspaper, defense officials revealed that approximately 150 objectives inside Iran were attacked by air force jets over the previous 24 hours.

The army added that it "created a safe route to Iran's capital, Tehran, and that they can now operate freely in its airspace."

This new priority, the statement emphasized, "is in the hope of bringing the hostages back as quickly as possible," referencing those still held in Gaza since the Hamas led assault of Oct. 7 2023.

Israel calculates that 54 captives remain in Gaza, with 20 presumed alive.

In parallel, more than 10,100 Palestinians languish in Israeli detention under severe conditions, with allegations of torture, starvation, and medical neglect documented by Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations.

Military representatives also remarked that they are "preparing for defense against Hezbollah," although the group is not presently mobilizing for warfare. Earlier, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar asserted that "the path to Iran is paved," unveiling further strikes on Tehran.

