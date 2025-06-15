403
Iran Scales Back Nuclear Oversight Ties with IAEA
(MENAFN) Iran has announced it will scale back its collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing the nuclear watchdog of remaining silent in the face of Israeli airstrikes that hit key sites across the country.
The move was revealed by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who criticized the agency’s inaction following what Iran claims was an unprovoked assault. According to Iranian authorities, Israeli fighter jets targeted military and nuclear infrastructure in Iran early Friday morning. Officials in West Jerusalem framed the operation as a preemptive strike aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Tehran, which maintains that its nuclear activities are purely civilian in nature, condemned the strikes as an act of war. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks against Israel and immediately halted nuclear talks with the United States. A new round of negotiations had been slated for Sunday but has now been shelved.
“We have decided that, from now on, we will no longer announce the details of our nuclear activities to the Agency in advance. This is part of a review of the level of our cooperation, which will no longer be the same as before,” Gharibabadi told a news outlet on Saturday.
He further criticized the IAEA’s stance, saying: “We have always maintained the most transparent peaceful nuclear program, but when the Agency and its Board of Governors remain silent in the face of Israeli aggression or issue resolutions influenced by political pressure, we can no longer maintain the same level of cooperation.”
Although the IAEA refrained from assigning blame directly to Israel, it issued a statement Friday denouncing attacks on nuclear facilities. The agency emphasized that such actions are forbidden under international law and urged all sides to pursue dialogue.
Tensions had already been high between Iran and the IAEA. Just one day before the airstrikes, the agency formally accused Tehran of violating its nuclear non-proliferation obligations, citing the discovery of uranium at undeclared sites. Iran has rejected those findings, dismissing them as politically driven.
