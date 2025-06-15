Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian Navy Blocks British Destroyer Aiding Israeli Missile Strikes

Iranian Navy Blocks British Destroyer Aiding Israeli Missile Strikes


2025-06-15 04:03:06
(MENAFN) The Iranian Navy intercepted a British destroyer navigating the northern Indian Ocean, which was reportedly on a mission to assist Israeli missile guidance targeting Iranian soil, a local news outlet reported Saturday.

A statement from the First Naval Zone’s public relations office detailed that Iranian intelligence detected the destroyer late Friday night. Combat drones issued warnings to the vessel before it could proceed toward the Persian Gulf.

The British warship was compelled to alter its route after being closely monitored in the Sea of Oman.

This development follows Israel’s early Friday airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities, resulting in the deaths of key military leaders and scientists.

The attacks have persisted, causing at least 78 fatalities and injuring 320 individuals, according to Iran's UN envoy. Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes in response.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109675630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search