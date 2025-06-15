403
Iranian Navy Blocks British Destroyer Aiding Israeli Missile Strikes
(MENAFN) The Iranian Navy intercepted a British destroyer navigating the northern Indian Ocean, which was reportedly on a mission to assist Israeli missile guidance targeting Iranian soil, a local news outlet reported Saturday.
A statement from the First Naval Zone’s public relations office detailed that Iranian intelligence detected the destroyer late Friday night. Combat drones issued warnings to the vessel before it could proceed toward the Persian Gulf.
The British warship was compelled to alter its route after being closely monitored in the Sea of Oman.
This development follows Israel’s early Friday airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities, resulting in the deaths of key military leaders and scientists.
The attacks have persisted, causing at least 78 fatalities and injuring 320 individuals, according to Iran's UN envoy. Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes in response.
