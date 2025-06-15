403
Satanic child abuse outrage erupts in Israel
(MENAFN) A shocking scandal has come to light in Israel, following testimony from survivors to the Knesset about years of abuse masked by religious ceremonies. The revelations, first exposed by Israel Hayom, describe a disturbing pattern of systematic physical and psychological abuse — starting from infancy and continuing for decades — all disguised under the guise of Jewish traditions.
Survivors recounted ceremonies that blended Bible verses and Jewish rituals with the worship of deities condemned in scripture, such as Baal Peor and Ashtoreth. According to testimony from a woman called Noga (a pseudonym), the abuse involved a literal perversion of religion. She described ceremonies held in forests and marked by a red pentagram, where a rabbi would chant psalms and tell children they were “chosen.”
Some of the alleged perpetrators were respected members of their communities — individuals who kept kosher, honored the Sabbath, and were trusted to perform roles in Jewish ceremonies, including blowing the shofar on Rosh Hashanah. In many cases, the children were handed over by their own relatives, who were themselves previously victimized.
The scandal underscores the alarming reality that abuse can flourish even in institutions meant to be protective and pure.
