Thousands Protest in Iran
(MENAFN) What commenced as religious festivities marking Ghadir Khumm in Iran on Saturday quickly turned into widespread rallies condemning both Israel and the United States, following the latest air assaults by the Israeli military.
Masses of protesters gathered in Tehran, beginning their marches from Azadi Square and Imam Hossein Square, eventually uniting at Enghelab Square in the heart of the capital.
Participants in the demonstrations voiced backing for the missile offensives launched by Iran in retaliation to the Israeli bombardments.
They called for even harsher measures, shouting “Revenge, revenge,” hoisting national banners, and holding images of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
These mobilizations came on the heels of Israeli strikes conducted Friday on Iranian soil, targeting atomic and military infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of dozens, including senior officers and scientific personnel.
Ghadir Khumm holds deep religious significance in Shia Islam, marking the moment when the Prophet Muhammad, during his Farewell Pilgrimage, declared Imam Ali as his chosen successor.
