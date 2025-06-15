403
Tragic Bridge Collapse in Nepal Claims Three Lives
(MENAFN) In a tragic accident on Saturday evening, an under-construction bridge in eastern Nepal suddenly gave way, resulting in the deaths of three workers and injuring three others, police confirmed on Sunday.
The bridge, which was being built to connect the Panchthar and Taplejung districts, collapsed around 18:30 local time. The collapse left six workers injured, who were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Despite efforts to save them, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries during the course of their treatment, officials said.
Rupesh Tamang, spokesperson for Panchthar district police, shared details with a news outlet, stating, "Three of them died in the course of treatment." He further added that one of the survivors remains in "serious condition," raising concerns about their recovery prospects.
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, as questions mount over the safety measures and construction standards at the site. The accident has sent shockwaves through the local communities of Panchthar and Taplejung, which were eagerly anticipating the completion of the bridge to improve connectivity and transportation in the region.
Officials have yet to announce any immediate actions to prevent similar incidents, but the tragic loss has sparked urgent calls for stricter oversight and enhanced safety protocols in ongoing infrastructure projects across Nepal.
