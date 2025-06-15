403
Asian Festival starts its fifth edition this year
(MENAFN) The annual Asian Festival in Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, once again captivated visitors with vibrant cultural bazaars and lively performances. Local resident Theodora, a long-time attendee, expressed her family's enthusiasm for the event, highlighting it as a special occasion to experience diverse traditions and cuisines from Asia.
This year’s fifth edition, held under the theme “Unity in Diversity,” took place in the picturesque South Park and featured participants from 10 Asian countries, with China leading the celebrations. The festival offered a rich program of music, dance, martial arts, exhibitions, workshops, games, and an array of Asian culinary delights.
Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova, speaking at the opening ceremony, praised the festival as “an emblem of friendship and development” and a cherished fixture on Sofia’s cultural calendar.
