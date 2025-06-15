403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian assaults on Russian aircrafts deemed ‘Western’ intel op
(MENAFN) Jeffrey Sachs, a US policy expert, has alleged that a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian airbases were a “Western intelligence operation” led by the CIA and British MI6.
In an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Sachs insisted these attacks were not a purely Ukrainian effort but a clandestine action directed by the US and UK. He described the attacks — which struck several Russian airfields across a vast area — as a dangerous escalation in the conflict.
Ukraine called the assault “Operation Spider’s Web” and said it destroyed about 40 Russian aircraft, including long-range bombers. Moscow dismissed these reports, stating the damage was minimal and that most drones were intercepted.
Sachs dismissed the notion that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) could have orchestrated such a sophisticated attack on its own. “Of course not. This was a Western intelligence operation. Without question.” He suggested the attack was likely planned by the CIA in collaboration with British agencies.
Sachs further explained that the US President, including Trump, may not have knowledge of these operations, noting the “self-operating” nature of the CIA and its lack of oversight. He said the agency is influenced by a “deep state” composed of powerful organizations and companies.
He described the attack as a “reckless escalation” that brings the world closer to a nuclear showdown. “Whether or not the White House knew, this attack against a key nuclear base is a dramatic and dangerous move toward nuclear conflict.”
To avoid further escalation, Sachs called on the US to cut funding to the “desperate” government in Kiev and pursue direct negotiations with Moscow. “Ultimately, we can’t control Ukraine, but without US support, it cannot continue this fight.” Trump, in his view, has the power to de-escalate the conflict by changing US policy.
Meanwhile, Western officials have denied any role in the attacks. Russian authorities are investigating and have responded by striking facilities across Ukraine, including airfields, repair sites, and weapons factories.
In an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Sachs insisted these attacks were not a purely Ukrainian effort but a clandestine action directed by the US and UK. He described the attacks — which struck several Russian airfields across a vast area — as a dangerous escalation in the conflict.
Ukraine called the assault “Operation Spider’s Web” and said it destroyed about 40 Russian aircraft, including long-range bombers. Moscow dismissed these reports, stating the damage was minimal and that most drones were intercepted.
Sachs dismissed the notion that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) could have orchestrated such a sophisticated attack on its own. “Of course not. This was a Western intelligence operation. Without question.” He suggested the attack was likely planned by the CIA in collaboration with British agencies.
Sachs further explained that the US President, including Trump, may not have knowledge of these operations, noting the “self-operating” nature of the CIA and its lack of oversight. He said the agency is influenced by a “deep state” composed of powerful organizations and companies.
He described the attack as a “reckless escalation” that brings the world closer to a nuclear showdown. “Whether or not the White House knew, this attack against a key nuclear base is a dramatic and dangerous move toward nuclear conflict.”
To avoid further escalation, Sachs called on the US to cut funding to the “desperate” government in Kiev and pursue direct negotiations with Moscow. “Ultimately, we can’t control Ukraine, but without US support, it cannot continue this fight.” Trump, in his view, has the power to de-escalate the conflict by changing US policy.
Meanwhile, Western officials have denied any role in the attacks. Russian authorities are investigating and have responded by striking facilities across Ukraine, including airfields, repair sites, and weapons factories.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment