Trump able to run both US, Israel
(MENAFN) US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff raised eyebrows this week by suggesting that Donald Trump could serve as both US president and Israeli prime minister. His comments came amid reports of growing policy differences between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking at a fundraising gala for the emergency response group United Hatzalah in New York on Wednesday, Witkoff described Trump as “an incredible friend to the Jewish people.”
“No disrespect to Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom I spoke with today, but President Trump might be the first sitting president who could also become Israeli Prime Minister at the same time,” Witkoff said, drawing laughter and cheers from the crowd.
The envoy stressed the need for unity between the US and Israel to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons — a claim Iran rejects, insisting its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
In a previous statement from late 2022, Trump insisted that “no President has done more for Israel than I have.”
During his administration, ties between the US and Israel were strong. Nevertheless, reports say policy disputes have grown in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Iran policy. According to CNN, Trump has called on Netanyahu to bring the conflict in Gaza to an end and avoid striking Iran.
Recent US decisions — including a ceasefire with the Houthis in Yemen and the lifting of sanctions on Syria — have added to tensions between the two allies. Nevertheless, Netanyahu insisted last month that Israel aims for “total destruction of Hamas” and that “all of Gaza will remain under Israel’s security control” after the conflict.
Despite rumors of a rift, Netanyahu dismissed reports of a break in US-Israel ties.
