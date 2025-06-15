403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Orders Halt to Immigrant Arrests in Key Industries
(MENAFN) A news outlet reports that the Trump administration has ordered immigration officials to cease arrests at farms, hotels, and restaurants—a marked departure from its prior aggressive stance, aimed at easing pressure on sectors heavily dependent on undocumented labor.
According to unnamed sources cited in the report, the shift comes as agriculture, hospitality, and food service industries express growing concern that intensified immigration enforcement could severely disrupt their operations. These fields employ significant numbers of undocumented workers, making them particularly vulnerable to federal crackdowns.
This policy adjustment follows a surge in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity nationwide, with agents conducting high-profile raids at workplaces, including agricultural fields and car washes. Images and videos of migrant detentions have dominated news cycles in recent days.
Public reaction has been swift. Demonstrations have erupted in major metropolitan areas such as New York and Los Angeles, with protesters condemning the administration’s immigration tactics. Some of these protests have turned violent, prompting the federal government to deploy National Guard troops and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles—a move that has drawn sharp criticism from California officials.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with other local leaders, pushed back against the military presence. However, for the time being, federal troops will remain in place after a late legal twist. Although U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled Thursday night that President Trump had illegally federalized California's National Guard and violated the Constitution, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay just hours later, allowing the administration to maintain its current security measures.
According to unnamed sources cited in the report, the shift comes as agriculture, hospitality, and food service industries express growing concern that intensified immigration enforcement could severely disrupt their operations. These fields employ significant numbers of undocumented workers, making them particularly vulnerable to federal crackdowns.
This policy adjustment follows a surge in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity nationwide, with agents conducting high-profile raids at workplaces, including agricultural fields and car washes. Images and videos of migrant detentions have dominated news cycles in recent days.
Public reaction has been swift. Demonstrations have erupted in major metropolitan areas such as New York and Los Angeles, with protesters condemning the administration’s immigration tactics. Some of these protests have turned violent, prompting the federal government to deploy National Guard troops and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles—a move that has drawn sharp criticism from California officials.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with other local leaders, pushed back against the military presence. However, for the time being, federal troops will remain in place after a late legal twist. Although U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer ruled Thursday night that President Trump had illegally federalized California's National Guard and violated the Constitution, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay just hours later, allowing the administration to maintain its current security measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment