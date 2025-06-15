403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Navy Confronts British Warship
(MENAFN) The Iranian Navy reportedly intercepted a British warship in the northern Indian Ocean, which was allegedly assisting Israeli missile guidance aimed at Iranian territory, according to an official Iranian news outlet on Saturday.
As stated by the public relations division of the First Naval Zone, Iranian surveillance systems identified the destroyer on Friday night.
The warship was subsequently cautioned by armed drones before it could proceed toward the Persian Gulf.
The British vessel was allegedly compelled to redirect its route after being monitored in the Sea of Oman.
These developments come amid a series of Israeli offensives launched early Friday, which specifically targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.
The attacks resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military personnel and scientific experts.
This escalating conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 78 individuals and wounded around 320 others, according to statistics released earlier by Iran's representative to the United Nations. In response, Iran has initiated counterattacks.
As stated by the public relations division of the First Naval Zone, Iranian surveillance systems identified the destroyer on Friday night.
The warship was subsequently cautioned by armed drones before it could proceed toward the Persian Gulf.
The British vessel was allegedly compelled to redirect its route after being monitored in the Sea of Oman.
These developments come amid a series of Israeli offensives launched early Friday, which specifically targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.
The attacks resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military personnel and scientific experts.
This escalating conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 78 individuals and wounded around 320 others, according to statistics released earlier by Iran's representative to the United Nations. In response, Iran has initiated counterattacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment