Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Navy Confronts British Warship

2025-06-15 03:35:50
(MENAFN) The Iranian Navy reportedly intercepted a British warship in the northern Indian Ocean, which was allegedly assisting Israeli missile guidance aimed at Iranian territory, according to an official Iranian news outlet on Saturday.

As stated by the public relations division of the First Naval Zone, Iranian surveillance systems identified the destroyer on Friday night.

The warship was subsequently cautioned by armed drones before it could proceed toward the Persian Gulf.

The British vessel was allegedly compelled to redirect its route after being monitored in the Sea of Oman.

These developments come amid a series of Israeli offensives launched early Friday, which specifically targeted Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military personnel and scientific experts.

This escalating conflict has reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 78 individuals and wounded around 320 others, according to statistics released earlier by Iran's representative to the United Nations. In response, Iran has initiated counterattacks.

