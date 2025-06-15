403
UAE President Consults Macron, Meloni as Mideast Tensions Mount
(MENAFN) In a series of high-level diplomatic discussions on Saturday, President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, spoke separately by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to address the mounting volatility in the Middle East. The conversations came in response to heightened regional unrest following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.
According to a local news agency, the leaders held in-depth exchanges concerning the rapidly evolving situation. With tensions rising sharply, the trio emphasized the critical need for all parties to act with "maximum restraint." They collectively advocated for de-escalation through diplomatic channels as the only viable path toward preserving stability and peace across the region.
In their discussions, Sheikh Mohamed, President Macron, and Prime Minister Meloni reaffirmed the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and avoiding further regional destabilization.
They also expressed mutual concerns about the broader implications of continued hostilities and underscored the urgency of pursuing peaceful solutions that prioritize the security of all affected populations.
Beyond the immediate regional crisis, the conversations served as a reaffirmation of the UAE’s strong and enduring ties with both France and Italy. All three leaders reiterated their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including defense, energy, and economic development. The dialogue highlighted a shared interest in reinforcing strategic partnerships that contribute not only to mutual national interests but also to broader regional and international stability.
While no official outcomes or policy decisions were disclosed, the calls reflect ongoing international efforts to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape and prevent further deterioration in an already fragile environment.
