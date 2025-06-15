Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Races to Finalize Trade Deal with U.S. by July 9

2025-06-15 03:29:53
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed on Saturday the European Union’s determination to finalize a favorable trade agreement with the United States ahead of a looming July 9 deadline, during a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Posting on the social media platform X, von der Leyen shared, "Good call with President Trump ahead of the G7 Summit."

The urgency follows Washington’s recent move to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent, a policy that took effect earlier this month. The decision has alarmed European manufacturers, who warn that such steep levies could inflict serious damage on the continent’s industrial sector.

Tensions flared further on May 26, when U.S. President Trump criticized the pace of negotiations with the EU, stating talks were "going nowhere" and threatening to apply a blanket 50 percent tariff on all goods imported from the bloc beginning June 1. However, following a subsequent call from von der Leyen, Trump agreed to push back the tariff increase until July 9, giving both sides a narrow window to strike a deal.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic echoed von der Leyen’s position at the time, underscoring the EU’s commitment to constructive dialogue.

In addition to trade, von der Leyen noted that Saturday’s call with Trump included discussions on geopolitical flashpoints, specifically developments in Ukraine and the Middle East.

