Israeli Attacks Damage Iranian Nuclear Facilities

2025-06-15 03:27:46
(MENAFN) Four vital buildings at Iran’s Esfahan atomic compound sustained serious destruction due to Israeli aerial bombardments on Friday, according to a statement released Saturday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Sharing the update via a post on X, the IAEA verified that both the uranium conversion installation and the facility responsible for producing fuel plates were among those damaged.

The agency emphasized that “as in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” offering assurance that the event did not trigger any radioactive discharge.

In a large-scale offensive conducted early Friday morning, Israel dispatched approximately 200 warplanes to strike targets related to Iran’s atomic operations and its long-range missile infrastructure.

These raids resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military leaders and atomic experts.

In retaliation, Tehran pledged "severe punishment" and has urged the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session to investigate and respond to Israel’s military action.

