403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Attacks Damage Iranian Nuclear Facilities
(MENAFN) Four vital buildings at Iran’s Esfahan atomic compound sustained serious destruction due to Israeli aerial bombardments on Friday, according to a statement released Saturday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Sharing the update via a post on X, the IAEA verified that both the uranium conversion installation and the facility responsible for producing fuel plates were among those damaged.
The agency emphasized that “as in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” offering assurance that the event did not trigger any radioactive discharge.
In a large-scale offensive conducted early Friday morning, Israel dispatched approximately 200 warplanes to strike targets related to Iran’s atomic operations and its long-range missile infrastructure.
These raids resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military leaders and atomic experts.
In retaliation, Tehran pledged "severe punishment" and has urged the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session to investigate and respond to Israel’s military action.
Sharing the update via a post on X, the IAEA verified that both the uranium conversion installation and the facility responsible for producing fuel plates were among those damaged.
The agency emphasized that “as in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected,” offering assurance that the event did not trigger any radioactive discharge.
In a large-scale offensive conducted early Friday morning, Israel dispatched approximately 200 warplanes to strike targets related to Iran’s atomic operations and its long-range missile infrastructure.
These raids resulted in the deaths of high-ranking Iranian military leaders and atomic experts.
In retaliation, Tehran pledged "severe punishment" and has urged the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent session to investigate and respond to Israel’s military action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment