Azerbaijan Vows Neutrality: No Attacks On Third Countries From Its Soil

Jeyhun Bayramov, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, emphasized that Baku will not permit any foreign country to use its territory to launch attacks against a third state. The assurance comes amid rising regional tensions following reports of potential military escalation between Iran and Israel.

According to Turkish media reports on Sunday, June 15, Azerbaijan has expressed serious concern over the growing instability in the Middle East. Baku has reiterated its commitment to regional peace and has called for resolving the Iran-Israel conflict through diplomatic dialogue, avoiding any resort to violence.

The closure of Iran's airspace, reportedly due to security concerns following Israeli military operations, has led to coordinated efforts to facilitate the transit of international diplomats through Azerbaijani territory. This move is seen as a gesture of goodwill by Baku, aiming to support diplomatic continuity despite the rising geopolitical tensions.

Both foreign ministers stressed the urgent need for de-escalation and emphasized diplomacy as the only sustainable solution to avoid a broader regional conflict. The exchange indicates that Tehran and Baku are seeking to prevent any misunderstanding or misalignment that could result from regional power plays.

Earlier reports had alleged that Azerbaijan was collaborating with Israel in potential military actions against Iran. However, Azerbaijani authorities have firmly denied such claims, asserting that their foreign policy remains grounded in neutrality and non-intervention.

This development highlights Azerbaijan's delicate geopolitical balancing act. Situated between powerful neighbors and strategic interests, Baku is striving to maintain peaceful relations with both Tehran and Tel Aviv without becoming entangled in their hostilities. Analysts note that Azerbaijan's recent statements reflect an effort to shield its own national interests while promoting regional stability.

As Iran and Israel inch closer to open confrontation, regional actors like Azerbaijan could play a crucial role in mediation or de-escalation. The reaffirmation of Azerbaijani neutrality sends a strong signal to both domestic and international stakeholders that diplomacy remains possible-even in a region fraught with distrust and unresolved conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram