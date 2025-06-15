Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Reopens Airspace Following Temporary Closure Due To Regional Escalation


2025-06-15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 15 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Haitham Misto announced Sunday reopening the Jordanian airspace for civil aviation after having evaluated the risks.
The Jordanian news agency quoted Misto as saying that these closures, taking place since the beginning of current events, are tactical temporary measures taken for a short period of time.
Misto indicated that the commission would continue to survey the situation and evaluate the risks.
The aviation commission had closed the airspace temporarily, halting all flights last night in case of any escalation. (end)
