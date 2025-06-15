403
Netanyahu sets meeting underground with other low-level peers
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lead a high-level Security Cabinet meeting on Saturday evening in a secure underground bunker, amid the escalating conflict with Iran, according to reports citing official sources.
A news agency revealed that several government ministers and members of the Israeli political leadership have already taken shelter in undisclosed underground locations since Friday, anticipating further Iranian missile strikes.
Iran is expected to resume its missile launches Saturday evening, continuing its military retaliation for Israel’s initial strikes, as reported earlier by Israeli Army Radio.
The conflict intensified after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes early Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure. These attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.
According to previously shared figures from Iran’s representative to the United Nations, the strikes have caused at least 78 fatalities and injured over 320 individuals. Tehran began responding with missile attacks later Friday night.
