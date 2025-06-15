Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK intervenes, sending off jets to Middle East


2025-06-15 02:50:29
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that Royal Air Force fighter jets have been dispatched to the Middle East to provide "contingency support across the region," amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

The aircraft are reportedly stationed close to the areas where both nations have been involved in recent exchanges of missile fire, according to British media sources.

Speaking to journalists en route to the G7 summit in Canada, Starmer declined to give further insight into the UK’s specific involvement, citing operational sensitivity.

"These are obviously operational decisions and the situation is ongoing and developing and therefore I'm not going to get into the precise details," Starmer said.

He added, "But we are moving assets, we've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region. So that is happening."

