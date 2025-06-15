403
Azerbaijan Confirms Neutrality Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) Azerbaijan has firmly stated that it will not permit its soil to be used by any foreign country to strike another state, including its adjacent neighbor, Iran.
This message was conveyed by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a telephone conversation on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
Expressing Baku’s apprehension about the mounting unrest in the region and the situation surrounding nuclear installations, Bayramov emphasized that all disputes should be settled solely via dialogue and peaceful negotiations, aligned with the standards and principles of international law, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
"Considering that Iran’s airspace is closed, it was reported that arrangements have been made for representatives of various countries and Iran to transit through Azerbaijan’s land border," the ministry’s statement continued.
The two ministers examined the developments that have unfolded in the wake of Israel’s assaults on Iranian land.
Araghchi shared details regarding Tel Aviv's offensives and Tehran's subsequent countermeasures.
In light of the potential for the confrontation to expand across the broader region, both sides stressed the need to revive diplomatic channels, the statement noted.
In addition to the main topic, various other shared concerns were discussed during the exchange.
Bayramov also offered his sympathies for the passing of Iran’s armed forces’ chief of staff and other high-ranking officials, along with Iranian citizens who lost their lives.
