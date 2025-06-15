Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Nay confronts British warship in support of Israel

2025-06-15 02:15:06
(MENAFN) Iran’s naval forces have reportedly intercepted a British destroyer in the northern Indian Ocean that was suspected of aiding Israeli missile targeting efforts, according to state media sources.

A statement from the First Naval Zone’s public relations office claimed the vessel was identified by Iranian intelligence systems on Friday night. Combat drones were deployed to issue warnings before the destroyer could approach the Persian Gulf.

Reports say the warship was subsequently monitored in the Sea of Oman and was compelled to alter its course under Iranian surveillance.

This development follows a series of Israeli airstrikes early Friday that targeted Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking military officials and leading scientists. The attacks, which have continued, were said to have caused at least 78 fatalities and left 320 injured, according to figures previously cited by Iran’s envoy to the United Nations.

In response, Iran launched its own retaliatory strikes, further intensifying the conflict between the two nations.

