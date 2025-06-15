If We Are Attacked, Full Strength Of US Forces Will Come Down On You: Trump Warns Iran
Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote,“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"
Tensions in the Middle East have dramatically escalated following a series of mutual strikes between Iran and Israel.
On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had launched a wide-ranging assault on Iranian military targets, including the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and the SPND, a key nuclear research facility. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the operation also targeted a site where Iran allegedly concealed its nuclear archives.
In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a counterattack aimed at Israel's energy infrastructure and jet fuel production facilities.
Air raid sirens were reported across major Israeli cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, indicating the severity of the Iranian strikes.
The latest exchange follows the launch of Operation“Rising Lion” by Israel on Friday, which targeted Iran's nuclear and military installations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the campaign, asserting that it was essential to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival". He added,“This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”
Amid the growing unrest, Trump reiterated his longstanding stance that Iran should seek diplomatic engagement with the United States over its nuclear ambitions.“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left,” he warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment