Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Workers Raise UAH 51M To Power Ukraine's Drone Army

2025-06-15 01:35:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Employees of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant have raised over 51 million hryvnias as part of the“Drone Swarm 2.0” project - funds dedicated to purchasing drones for Ukraine's defenders.

This was announced on Facebook by the plant's press service, according to Ukrinform.

“Khmelnytskyi NPP workers continue supporting the military. This time, under the Drone Swarm 2.0 project, 440 FPV drones were sent to the front lines for Ukraine's Defense Forces,” the post reads.

It is noted that this is the second time the KhNPP team has undertaken a charitable initiative to purchase quadcopters and FPV drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

To support the effort, the plant's employees made voluntary donations, contributing part of their 2024 performance bonuses. In total, more than UAH 51 million was raised.



As previously reported by Ukrinform, over UAH 27 million was raised at a charity auction in Lviv region to fund combat drones and prosthetics for wounded soldiers.

Photo: Khmelnytskyi NPP, Facebook

