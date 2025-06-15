Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Workers Raise UAH 51M To Power Ukraine's Drone Army
This was announced on Facebook by the plant's press service, according to Ukrinform.
“Khmelnytskyi NPP workers continue supporting the military. This time, under the Drone Swarm 2.0 project, 440 FPV drones were sent to the front lines for Ukraine's Defense Forces,” the post reads.
It is noted that this is the second time the KhNPP team has undertaken a charitable initiative to purchase quadcopters and FPV drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
To support the effort, the plant's employees made voluntary donations, contributing part of their 2024 performance bonuses. In total, more than UAH 51 million was raised.Read also: Legendary Sea Baby drone that struck Crimean bridge now on display in Kyiv museum
As previously reported by Ukrinform, over UAH 27 million was raised at a charity auction in Lviv region to fund combat drones and prosthetics for wounded soldiers.
Photo: Khmelnytskyi NPP, Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment